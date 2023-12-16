(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA)
1973 -- The Industrial Bank of Kuwait has been established with a capital amounting to KD 10 million. It is the first bank of this kind to be founded in the Arabian Gulf.
1978 -- The National Cleaning Company is founded for public cleaning tasks.
1986 -- The Scientific Publishing Council of Kuwait University is established to manage scientific journals published by the university.
2003 -- The National Assembly approves a bill allowing citizens of all GCC countries to possess real-estates in Kuwait.
2015 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks an agreement to lend Niger KD six million to co-fund construction of a key road.
2021 -- Students Ghada Al-Otaibi and Ghala Al-Enezi win gold medals in the fourth edition of the GCC Arabic language contest. Their peer, Jumana Taqi, bags a silver medal. 2022 -- Kuwait karate team wins a gold medal, a silver and bronze ones in the Asian marshal arts tournament, hosted by Uzbekistan. (end) rk
