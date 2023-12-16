Doors Of '3+3' Format Still Open For Georgia - Russian MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The doors of the“3+3” format, which includes Azerbaijan,
Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye and Iran, are still available to
Georgia, provided that the country expresses its readiness to join,
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told journalists, Azernews reports.
“For our Georgian neighbors, the doors are always open in the
“3+3” format. When and if they feel ready to participate in this
format, all the other five countries, I am generally sure, will
welcome this, in fact,” he noted Galuzin.
He also noted that Russia continues to actively participate in
this format, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation to
solve regional problems.
