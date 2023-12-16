Thirty Russian Combat Drones Destroyed Over Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 16, 2023, Russian occupiers again attacked Ukraine's territory, having used 31 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's air defense forces and systems destroyed 30 [enemy] combat drones,” the report states.

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev mentioned that, within the Northern operational zone, the enemy attempted to strike military and civilian objects with the Shahed-type drones in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions.

All enemy targets were destroyed. Eight out of 14 Russian drones were intercepted within the Northern operational zone by Ukraine's mobile fire teams equipped with heavy machine guns, man-portable air defense systems, and anti-aircraft guns.