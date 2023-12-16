IGB To Have More Options For Capacity Booking From New Players

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16.. The
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will have more options for
capacity booking from new players, Teodora Georgieva, Executive
Officer of ICGB, the pipeline operator, said in an exclusive
interview with Trend .
"Developing new infrastructure like interconnectors and LNG
terminals enhances the energy security and diversification of
natural gas supplies - for both Greece and Bulgaria and the broader
region. With Greece focusing strategically on the development of
LNG terminals – for example the one in Alexandroupolis, IGB should
see increased market interest and more options for capacity booking
from new players that haven't been this active in the region
before," she said.
Teodora Georgieva noted that having this in mind, ICGB is
actively working on the expansion of the IGB pipeline's capacity to
enable transportation of increased natural gas quantities.
"Such a move will undoubtedly support our ability to meet the
growing demand for new and reliable routes for diversified
deliveries and will enable extending gas supplies to neighboring
countries," noted the executive director.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km,
the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3
billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. The gas
pipeline enables the transportation of natural gas from new sources
to other countries in the region as well, including Moldova and
Ukraine.
