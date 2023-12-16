Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Meets With Moroccan FM (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Minister of Foreign
Affairs, in charge of Moroccans living abroad, and Minister of
Migration Affairs Nasser Bourita on December 15 within the
framework of her official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, the
Azerbaijani parliament informed Trend .
The Moroccan minister stated that Azerbaijan is a fraternal
country to Morocco and emphasized the dynamic development of our
countries' ties. He went on to say that both Morocco and Azerbaijan
are prominent characters in their respective regions, and that
Morocco regards Azerbaijan as an important partner in the
region.
The summit emphasized that the two countries have traditionally
provided mutual support to each other on matters of territorial
integrity and sovereignty. The Minister praised Azerbaijan for
preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Gafarova stated that the two countries have similar principles,
stressing that Azerbaijan and Morocco are fraternal countries and
highlighting the significance of forging a complete
partnership.
Minister said that next year marks the 30th anniversary of great
Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev's visit to the Kingdom of Morocco
and meeting with King Hassan II of Morocco. In connection with this
significant historical event, he expressed the intention to further
strengthen Azerbaijani-Moroccan relations. The Minister also noted
Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned
Movement.
Gafarova informed of Azerbaijan's global initiatives in its
capacity as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement. She emphasized the
active participation of the Moroccan Parliament in the work of the
Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network established on the
initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The Speaker said that economic relations are one of the main
components of bilateral relations between the countries. In this
sense, the importance of the activity of the Intergovernmental
Commission was touched upon.
The parliament speaker emphasized the importance of expanding
the legal-contractual base of bilateral relations. She shared her
thoughts on the development of ties between our countries in
several spheres.
The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
