2023 Is Bloodiest Year For Palestinians: UN Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec.16 (Petra) - 2023 is indeed the bloodiest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) started recording victims in 2005, OCHA report said.During 2023, a total of 476 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces, including 112 children.Additionally, approximately 276 people were martyred since October 7, including 70 children, the OCHA report noted.According to the report, the total number of Palestinians killed this year was three times the number killed in 2022.Meanwhile, Israeli army injured 12,566 Palestinians, including 1,841 children.Since last October 7th, 3,502 people, including 549 children, were injured.