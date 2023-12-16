Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Saturday, JMD Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -There will be a slight rise in temperatures on Saturday, with relatively cold weather in the mountainous areas and warm in other regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
According to the JMD report, the weather Sunday will remain substantially unchanged as the day earlier.
On Monday, mercury will see a slight drop and the weather will be relatively cold almost countrywide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, temperatures are forecast to hit 18 degrees Celsius during daytime with a night 8C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 27C, sliding to 16C during night hours.
