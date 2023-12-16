(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Experience the Magic of Christmas with IGP's Exclusive Festive Gifts!
Elevate your festive celebrations with IGP's exquisite array of Christmas collections, each designed to infuse your celebrations with a delightful sparkle and charm. From decadent chocolates to beautiful cakes and exquisite wreaths, each thoughtfully designed piece is a testament to luxury, joy, and the festive spirit.
Wish for Miracles
Welcome a jolly holly Christmas with a lively wreath adorned with cypress stems, marioglad, springeri, pinecones, cinnamon sticks, baubles, wooden Christmas hanging, a wooden Christmas home with LED lights, wooden snowflake cutout and a set of 3 bottle brush trees. It's all things Xmas and more.
Price: AED 350
Dreaming of a White Christmas
A joyfully spirited and bright christmas wish in a box with golden balls, pinecones, red roses, red gypso, gold eucalyptus, cyprus leaves, cinnamon sticks star and rose gold glitter ribbon to wrap the holiday love together
Price: AED 195
Under the Mistletoe
Inspired by Christmas fervour, the assemblage takes shape of a fir tree and is symbolic of everlasting hope for the future. A fitting gift to usher in the season of christ and carols with loved ones - Marioglad, cypress, pinecones, cinnamon sticks, baubles, ice blue reindeer and snowflake cutout.
Price: AED 260
Reindeer Chocolate Cake
Indulge in a rich and savoury experience with this delectable reindeer-inspired cake. This one-kg cake is baked to perfection and will delight your taste buds. Curated to look like a cute reindeer, this cake has a stunning appearance. Each bite of this dessert will transport you to a world of pure delight. Share this delicious creation with your loved ones at Christmas parties to create joyful memories that will be etched in their hearts forever.
Price: AED 140
Decadent Choco Cones Gift Box
Unwrap the magic of fine chocolate, tied together with a touch of glamour, and savour the joy within every choco cone. Elegantly presented in a box adorned with rose gold glitter ribbon. Each cone is a delectable symphony of rich chocolate, offering a delightful blend of sweetness and crunch. Perfectly packaged for gifting or personal enjoyment, this tasteful ensemble promises a sensory journey of flavour and sophistication.
Price: AED 130
Illuminate your Christmas celebrations with these luxurious offerings from IGP. Whether you're indulging yourself or surprising someone special, our unique gifts are crafted to make your festive moments truly memorable.
