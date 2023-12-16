(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Arabian Automobiles Unveils Renault Triple 5 Offer







Dubai, UAE, 15 December 2023: Renault of Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive Renault dealer serving Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates and a flagship company under the AW Rostamani Group umbrella, is excited to introduce an offer of multiple fives, designed to elevate the buying experience.

Under this campaign, interested parties can enjoy three remarkable benefits when purchasing a Renault Koleos or Duster. These benefits include a generous 5-year service package, providing peace of mind. In addition, there is a comprehensive 5-year warranty, ensuring long-term satisfaction and security. Renault of Arabian Automobiles also guarantees AED 5,000 in trade-in support, making upgrading more accessible than ever before.

The Renault Koleos is a luxury SUV with a powerful design, offering an athletic profile, robust front end, and distinctive C-Shape LED Daytime Running Lights. Inside, it provides a spacious cabin with ventilated seats, customizable ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, coupled with advanced technology like an 8.7' touchscreen tablet with the R-Link 2 multimedia and navigation system. The all-new Renault Duster is a modest, unstoppable SUV with a robust and modern exterior design, delivering excellent pickup and impressive fuel efficiency. Its interior features adjustable seats and an ergonomic dashboard for passenger comfort.

This is available starting from December 8th, extending throughout the entire month, with the possibility of an extension based on the exceptional response it generates.

For more information and to take advantage of this exclusive offer, visit your nearest Renault of Arabian Automobiles showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.

