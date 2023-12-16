(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Summary of Weekly Real Estate Transactions for the Week Ending 15 December 2023



Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 12.9 billion in total during the week ending 15 December 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,888.



304 plots were sold for AED 3.53 billion, 2,744 apartments and villas were sold for AED 7.15 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 940 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 169.48 million in Saih Shuaib 4, and a land sold for AED 102 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah in third place.



Wadi Al Safa 2 recorded the most transactions for this week by 123 sales transactions worth AED 141.81 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 31 sales transactions worth AED 815.56 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 22 sales transactions worth AED 26.27 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 500 million in Palm Jumeirah, a was second in the list sold for AED 305 million in Trade Center Second, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 66 million in Al Thanayah Fourth.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.77 billion, with the highest being a land in Trade Center Second, mortgaged for AED 364 million.

236 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 491 million.



