Sabeer Nelli Invites Businesses To Experience The Best Cloud Banking Service From Zil Money

Cloud banking's latest version enables remote US account opening, virtual card creation, and seamless ACH and wire transactions for enhanced business banking.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation, a leading B2B payment platform, has invited businesses to revamp their payment experience with the upgraded cloud banking service of Zil Money. The upgraded SaaS fintech platform aims to change how businesses handle finances. Users can remotely open US accounts, generate virtual cards, and initiate seamless ACH and wire transactions.

"I am proud to be a part of the payment revolution," said Sabeer. "Every single effort of us to improve the payment industry helps our users make seamless transactions."

Zil Money makes it easy for people from anywhere to open US business accounts and conduct business without being physically present. Another upgrade is the Virtual Card, which allows tracking the transactions in real-time. Users can also pay and receive payments seamlessly, including online bill payments and invoice management. The platform also offers seamless ACH and domestic wire transfers that let users make transactions hassle-free.

"We believe in providing solutions that redefine convenience and accessibility in financial transactions, ensuring our users have the tools they need to navigate the modern financial landscape easily," he added.

Zil Money is dedicated to ongoing improvement and plans to enhance the cloud banking service soon. Phase 2 upgrade will bring new features like international wires, multiple accounts, currency exchange, physical cards, and more to enhance the user experience.

The SaaS payment platform has recently surpassed 800,000 registered users and completed over $50 billion in transactions, highlighting the trust customers have for Zil Money.

