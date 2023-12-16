Congress Announces Online Crowdfunding Campaign Named 'Donate For Desh' From Dec 18

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday announced to launch an online crowd funding campaign named 'Donate for desh' from December 18, saying this initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak swaraj fund' in 1920-21.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress General secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, "Today we are announcing online crowd funding programme named 'donate for desh'."

He said: "This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic "Tilak Swaraj Fund in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities."

Venugopal said: "Our inaugural campaign 'Donate for Behtar Bharat', commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress."

"Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800, or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Venugopal said.

He said that two channels have been created for this online crowdfunding, one through the dedicated online portal: donateinc and second through the official Indian National Congress website:

Venugopal said that the campaign will be officially launched by the Congress President on December 18 in New Delhi, with the donation link going live simultaneously.

"We call upon all state unit chiefs to raise awareness through press conferences and social media. The campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the foundation day, after which we will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each house," he said.

He also said that "we encourage our state-level office bearers, our elected representatives, DCC Presidents, PCC Presidents, and AICC office bearers to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each".

"For the campaign's effectiveness, all state presidents should identify potential donors among party well-wishers and functionaries, aiming for contributions of Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800. This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better Indiia," Venugopal said.

Venugopal also said that the party is going to held a mammoth rally in Nagpur on December 28 on foundation day.

"Yesterday we have a detailed meeting in Nagpur, and at least 10 lakh workers will participate in this mega event. Leaders from all over India will be part of the rally,' Venugopal said.

Meanwhile, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said that those who want to donate need to be an Indian citizen and above 18 years in age.

Maken said that the the donors will also get the donation certificate.

--IANS

aks/svn