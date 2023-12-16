Tech Predictions for 2024 from the creators of Yasmina, the human-like AI assistant

(MENAFN- NettResults)



Dubai, UAE – 15 December 2023 – Yango, the global technology company that recently introduced Yasmina, the human-like AI assistant, is pleased to share what lies ahead in the realm of artificial intelligence, AI assistants, and large language models in 2024 and beyond.



“While Artificial Intelligence is a source of both huge excitement and apprehension, it is now time to turn our attention to how it will play out in the future. Based on our experience with creating a human-like AI assistant, we understand that LLMs and AI in general have a long way to go and can identify a number of upcoming trends,” said Samer Mohamad, Yasmina Regional Director for MENA at Yango.



Here is what Yango believes LLMs and AI assistants are headed towards on a global scale.



Smarter and Easier to Use

Smart assistants are set to become even smarter and more human-like. How? By merging with LLMs. This is what most smart assistant developers are going to work on in the upcoming year. Many AI assistants already have an LLM at their core, without which they would not be able to maintain consistent, engaging conversations, but combining assistants with more complex LLMs (think ChatGPT-3.5 and 4) would make them more context-aware, creative, and emotionally intelligent. They would be able to make up bedtime stories on the go or accurately answer context-dependent questions like, “Should I pack a warm jacket for my business trip to London?,” becoming our ultimate AI companions.



More Culturally Customized

AI and smart assistants will likely be more tailored to various cultural and linguistic nuances. This includes support for multiple regional languages and dialects and an understanding of local customs and social norms. For instance, with languages that have multiple dialects, like Arabic, the goal is to have assistants consistently respond in the same dialect as the speaker, ensuring a seamless, more personalized experience.



Universal Translators

Modern LLMs are already good at translating text. They are trained in datasets that contain information in many different languages, which makes them naturally adept at handling translation tasks. But we will see them get even better soon: we are heading towards a future where LLMs, or LLM-powered software and devices, will know all the languages and will be able to translate anything, no matter what the language pair.





Smarter Assistants for Smarter Homes

We have already mentioned smart assistants getting even smarter, but how will that affect our smart homes? The way we see it, the next logical step in smart home development is delegating some of the hassle to the smart assistant. For instance, if you want your smart home to behave in a certain way and fulfill certain scenarios, but you don't know how to make it happen, you will be able to ask your AI assistant and it will tell you what appliances to buy and how to set them up. Or let us say you already have all the smart sockets and devices you need, but you are not sure how to use them efficiently. Ask your assistant for advice, and it will share with you the smart home scenarios and applications available for your devices.

MENAFN16122023005786012690ID1107605999