University House Tempe: A Place To Call Home

December 15, 2023 2:06 am - University House Tempe is a leading provider of student housing located in Tempe.

Tempe, Arizona: University House Tempe, a leading provider of Arizona State Student Housing, is excited to announce its commitment to offering students an exceptional living experience near the Arizona State University campus. Conveniently located just steps away from the university and directly across from the iconic Sun Devil Stadium, University House Tempe has become the premier choice for students seeking a comfortable and enriching lifestyle.

University House Tempe, situated in the heart of Tempe, prides itself on providing more than just accommodation; it's a true home-away-from-home. With a focus on creating a vibrant and inclusive community, the residence offers a wide range of features and amenities designed to cater to the unique needs and preferences of students.

One of the standout features of University House Tempe is its spacious apartments that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Residents can also indulge in the resort-style pool complex, perfect for relaxing and unwinding, or challenge themselves at the state-of-the-art fitness center. The residence also offers versatile study and meeting areas, ensuring that students have access to the ideal environment for academic success.

For more information about University House Tempe and its outstanding student housing options, please visit (480) 664-8097.

About University House Tempe: University House Tempe is a leading provider of student housing located in Tempe, Arizona, offering a vibrant and inclusive community for students attending Arizona State University. With its prime location, exceptional amenities, and commitment to fostering a sense of belonging, University House Tempe is the premier choice for students seeking a well-rounded university living experience.

Company: University House Tempe

Address: 323 E Veterans Way

City: Tempe

State: Arizona

Zip code: 85281

Telephone number: (480) 664-8097

