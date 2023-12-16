Navigating 2023: The Year Of A1qa's IT Executive Roundtables

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 15, 2023 2:39 am - Reflect on a1qa's impactful roundtable discussions of 2023, covering the latest trends and strategies in software quality. Don't miss the insights that shaped the year!

a1qa organizes monthly virtual roundtable sessions tailored for senior IT executives. These exclusive gatherings unite a diverse array of experts, facilitating discussions on critical QA subjects, including trends in quality engineering, principles of test automation, and various other important topics.

Analyzing QA trends helps executives shape strategies, while automation accelerates product release and improves quality. a1qa's roundtables titled "A practical view on QA trends for 2023" and "How to get the most out of test automation" covered those challenges and the ways to deal with them.

From March to May, the conversations focused on "Dev+QA constructive cooperation," "QA for complex software: tips for enhancing the quality" and "releasing a quality product on a limited budget." These roundtables dwelled upon improving Dev and QA team collaboration, optimizing QA costs, and opting for a proper QA strategy.

The sessions that took place from June to August highlighted topics like "How to improve QA processes with shift-left testing principles?" and "A closer look at the field of automated testing." Emphasizing early defect identification and automation supported by AI-driven development, these discussions provided valuable insights on how to boost product quality and accelerate time to market.

Titled“How to organize testing and increase confidence when starting a new project?” and“Rough deadlines: how to deliver better results in less time?”, the roundtables in October and November explored choosing the right QA approach for project success and meeting deadlines without compromising quality.

“Our journey through 2023 has showcased the company's commitment to knowledge, collaboration, and innovation in the ever-changing IT terrain. Each session, from exploring trends to delving into automated testing nuances, has paved the way for IT leaders to sculpt forward-looking strategies,” says Elena Yakimova, Head of the testing department at a1qa.

