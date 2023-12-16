Panchmukhi Air And Train Ambulance Services In Bhubaneswar Presents Medical Transportation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 15, 2023 5:49 am - We have been in the medical evacuation sector to manage the delivery of patient-friendly means of medical transport that seem to be beneficial for patients in times of emergency.

Thursday, December 14, 2023: The need for safety-compliant medical transportation service is increasing day by day and that is creating a sheer requirement for an appropriate means of transport that can help complete the evacuation mission without causing difficulties of any kind. Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance provides Air and Train Ambulance from Bhubaneswar to help patients get relocated to a healthcare facility situated in another city or country without any drawbacks or limitations. We have been in the medical evacuation sector to manage the delivery of patient-friendly means of medical transport that seem to be beneficial for patients in times of emergency.

Our commitment to transparency and compassionate service is reflected in our manner of operation and we never demand extra money for booking our service. Our goal is to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care throughout the journey and they get out of the hospital and pre and post-relocation treatment until the evacuation mission comes to an end. We have a long history of providing medical transportation via medically outfitted Air and Train Ambulance Services in Bhubaneswar that lets patients travel without experiencing any complications during the process of transportation.

Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Bangalore has Been the Best Solution for Shifting Critical Patients

Operating with an ISO 9001:2015 certification makes Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Bangalore the most reliable source of medical evacuation service that helps in the transportation of patients without causing fatalities or casualties of any sort. We offer bed-to-bed transfer that makes it possible for the patients to receive continuous care until the process of transportation concludes. Our service is operational round the clock and helps in the easy booking and shifting of patients from one location to the other without causing trouble at the end.

At an event when our team of expert case managers at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Bangalore was asked to organize a medical evacuation service via an air ambulance, we managed to deliver the best service that was required to conclude the journey in an effective and non-troublesome manner. We incorporated the flight with the most effective and life-saving equipment that helped in shifting patients with stable medical states and ensured the entire trip to the opted destination was offered inside a medically designed aircraft carrier having the capability of relocating patients safely.

