Redpoint West Tenn Unveils Enhanced Off-Campus Housing Experience For Florida State Students

Tallahassee, Florida : Redpoint West Tenn, a pioneer in off-campus student housing, has announced a revolutionary living experience for students of Florida State University. Just minutes from campus, Redpoint offers a unique blend of comfort, style, and convenience, redefining the standard for student living in Tallahassee.

Redpoint West Tenn has meticulously designed its living spaces to cater to the dynamic needs of modern students. The property features a range of spacious one and two-story townhomes and apartments, offering private outdoor spaces that redefine the concept of student accommodations.

Understanding the diverse needs of its residents, Redpoint West Tenn provides fully furnished units with in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi, private bathrooms for each bedroom, and more. The floorplans, ranging from 1,100 to 1,600 square feet, are thoughtfully designed to maximize living space, ensuring residents never feel cramped.

Redpoint's spacious, fully furnished townhomes and apartments emphasize community, convenience, and comfort in its revolutionary student living model. It boasts a range of amenities, including a fitness center, swimming pool, and private study spaces, all designed to enhance the student experience. Redpoint West Tenn is committed to providing a living space that is not just a place to stay but a place to live and grow.

To learn more, please visit their website or contact the leasing office at (850) 505-2500.

About Redpoint West Tenn: Redpoint West Tenn is a Florida off-campus housing community catering to the students of Florida State University. The property stands out with its pet-friendly policy, welcoming students' four-legged friends and adding to the sense of community. Redpoint's location is a perfect blend of accessibility and serenity, offering the students a peaceful environment.

Company: Redpoint West Tenn

Address: 2195 W Tennessee Street

City: Tallahassee

State: Florida

Zip code: 32304

Telephone number: (850) 505-2500



