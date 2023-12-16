Uzbekistan And UAE To Significantly Increase Frequency Of Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A n agreement was
reached between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to
increase the frequency of flights during the ICAO ICAN-2023
conference, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan says, Trend
reports.
It is reported that under this agreement, flights from all
international airports of Uzbekistan, including Tashkent and
Samarkand, will be carried out to the airports of Dubai, Abu Dhabi,
Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah.
According to the information, airlines of both countries can now
operate 41 flights per week on various routes, such as Tashkent -
Abu Dhabi, Samarkand - Abu Dhabi and others. This agreement is
aimed at developing tourism and strengthening ties between
Uzbekistan and the UAE.
