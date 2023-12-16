Uzbekistan And UAE To Significantly Increase Frequency Of Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A n agreement was reached between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to increase the frequency of flights during the ICAO ICAN-2023 conference, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan says, Trend reports.

It is reported that under this agreement, flights from all international airports of Uzbekistan, including Tashkent and Samarkand, will be carried out to the airports of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah.

According to the information, airlines of both countries can now operate 41 flights per week on various routes, such as Tashkent - Abu Dhabi, Samarkand - Abu Dhabi and others. This agreement is aimed at developing tourism and strengthening ties between Uzbekistan and the UAE.