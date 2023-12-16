Ukraine's Air Defense Units Destroy All Enemy Targets Attacking Capital Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 16, 2023, Russian combat drones were attacking the city of Kyiv in waves from different directions, and Ukraine's air defense units destroyed them all.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The sixth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the month. After three days of ballistic threats, last night the enemy again targeted the capital with the Shahed-type loitering munitions. The combat drones were attacking in groups, waves, and from different directions. The air defense forces and systems destroyed all enemy targets,” the report states.

No casualties were reported in the capital.

According to Kyiv City Military Administration, considering the recent use of weapons, the enemy returned to the tactics of May 2023. Russians are continuously changing and combining the types of air attacks.

