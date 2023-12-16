Türkiye Finishes Building Major 170-Km Stretch Of Security Wall On Border With Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A major 170-kilometer (105-mile) portion of a security wall in
eastern Türkiye along the border with Iran has partly been
completed to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling, and terrorist
infiltration, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Construction of the entire security wall and observation towers
in the eastern province of Van, as well as the excavation of
trenches, is ongoing to ensure the security of the entire 295-km
(183-mi) border with Iran and to prevent illegal activities.
Teams constructing the security wall, particularly to prevent
the irregular migration of individuals from Iran to Türkiye, have
so far completed 170 km.
Special teams from the capital Ankara first clear mines along
the border to make the wall safer and help dig trenches. Then
concrete blocks are laid on the border area, which has been
prepared in advance with heavy machinery.
Security measures are tight to prevent the illegal crossing of
irregular migrants, curb smuggling, and prevent the infiltration of
terrorists.
Security forces utilizing the full range of technology employ
domestic and national capabilities developed by Turkish defense
giant Aselsan.
Unmanned aerial vehicles are also used in reconnaissance and
surveillance efforts. Security forces, guided by the principle that
"the border is sacred," intervene to stop any illegal incidents
along the border.
Operating day and night, security forces on duty prevent
irregular migrants trying to cross the border through patrol
missions.
