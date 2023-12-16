'If You Have Problem With Me, Attack Me Not Public': Assam DGP To ULFA-I

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 16 (IANS) Assam DGP G. P. Singh has asked militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to attack him and not public if the outfit has problem with him.

The DGP's statement comes in the wake of the ULFA-I claiming responsibility for the recent attacks.

The banned outfit while claiming responsibility for the attack said Singh "considers the state police his ancestral property", and threatened for more explosions if Singh "didn't reverse his course".

ULFA-I has taken responsibilities for three small explosions that happened in the districts of Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Jorhat in Assam between November 22 and December 13.

In response, Singh said on Friday that ULFA-I should attack him directly rather than hurling grenades in public areas if they have issues with him alone.

"I live in Kahilipara and work in Ulubari in Guwahati; they (ULFA-I) are welcome to come see me. They don't frighten me," he said.

Singh also said, "Even while the small explosions did not cause any injuries, it may instill terror in general public and force law enforcement to intervene to maintain order."

Singh said, "If ULFA-I truly loves Assam, then why it is targeting common people? It is inciting fear among this state's mothers and sisters in the name of loving Assam."

He said that in order to look into the latest grenade explosions, the state police have contacted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central security organisations.

"NIA is sending a team to Assam in response to our request. We have also notified the other central agencies," Singh said.

Singh said police's greatest achievements were dismantling the Assam Public Service Commission's corruption and cyber fraud nexus.

"We are apprehending crooks involved in schemes and corruption with our meager police force. The people of Assam will suffer if we employ this force to suppress such explosions because the criminals will have more room to operate," he said.

