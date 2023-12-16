(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Jacked-In VR, a virtual reality experience center located in San Antonio's Deco District, has released the first virtual reality experience designed with kids in mind, Party Playland!

Perfect for a kid's birthday party, Party Playland features 4 new party games that will have the whole family laughing in tears! Get the whole family together for some kid-friendly VR! Book your VR experience today, only at Jacked-In VR San Antonio!

4 exciting kid-friendly VR mini-games!

Are you looking for things to do with the family? Party Playland is VR available for all ages! Anyone can learn to play and have fun. And with a special controller-free game mode, even children too small to hold the controllers can play too! Kid-friendly VR has finally come to San Antonio! Only at Jacked-In VR San Antonio!

A virtual reality San Antonio experience!

Can I have a kid's birthday party at Jacked-In VR?

Jacked-In VR is perfect for kid's birthday parties! In fact, Jacked-In VR is the only VR place in San Antonio that specifically caters for kid's birthdays. If you are looking for an amazing place for your kid's birthday party, give Jacked-In VR San Antonio a call. We would love to be a part of your special celebration. You can view our birthday party packages by clicking here: /events/birthday-parties

Is this kid-friendly VR?

Yes, Party Playland is a kid-friendly VR game that is enjoyable for all ages. Looking for things to do with family in San Antonio? Look no further than Party Playland at Jacked-In VR San Antonio!

What are some things to do with family in San Antonio?

Jacked-In VR San Antonio is the #1 VR place for families. If you are looking for a new, fun thing to do in San Antonio, give Jacked-In VR a try!