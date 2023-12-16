(MENAFN- IssueWire)
San Antonio, Texas Dec 14, 2023 (Issuewire )
-
Jacked-In VR, a virtual reality experience center located in San Antonio's Deco District, has released the first virtual reality experience designed with kids in mind, Party Playland!
Perfect for a kid's birthday party, Party Playland features 4 new party games that will have the whole family laughing in tears! Get the whole family together for some kid-friendly VR! Book your VR experience today, only at Jacked-In VR San Antonio!
4 exciting kid-friendly VR mini-games!
Are you looking for things to do with the family? Party Playland is VR available for all ages! Anyone can learn to play and have fun. And with a special controller-free game mode, even children too small to hold the controllers can play too! Kid-friendly VR has finally come to San Antonio! Only at Jacked-In VR San Antonio!
A virtual reality San Antonio experience!
Can I have a kid's birthday party at Jacked-In VR?
Jacked-In VR is perfect for kid's birthday parties! In fact, Jacked-In VR is the only VR place in San Antonio that specifically caters for kid's birthdays. If you are looking for an amazing place for your kid's birthday party, give Jacked-In VR San Antonio a call. We would love to be a part of your special celebration. You can view our birthday party packages by clicking here: /events/birthday-parties
Is this kid-friendly VR?
Yes, Party Playland is a kid-friendly VR game that is enjoyable for all ages. Looking for things to do with family in San Antonio? Look no further than Party Playland at Jacked-In VR San Antonio!
What are some things to do with family in San Antonio?
Jacked-In VR San Antonio is the #1 VR place for families. If you are looking for a new, fun thing to do in San Antonio, give Jacked-In VR a try! is the #1 VR place for families. If you are looking for a new, fun thing to do in San Antonio, give Jacked-In VR a try!
MENAFN16122023004226004003ID1107605950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.