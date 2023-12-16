PM Modi, Kharge Greet Nation On Vijay Diwas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday greeted the nation on Vijay Diwas.

In a post in X, PM Modi said: "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory."

"Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit," the Prime Minister said.

Kharge also greeted the nation and in a post on X said: "The geography of the world changed today in 1971, as our brave Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan and Liberated Bangladesh. It was a momentous occasion for humanity, under the dynamic and decisive leadership of Indira Gandhi."

"We bow to the indomitable courage, valour and determination of our Armed Forces and Mukti Bahini," Kharge wrote.

Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 every year to honour the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war and to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Following a 13-day battle, India secured a resounding triumph over Pakistan on December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh from the former East Pakistan.

On this significant day, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the head of Pakistan's armed forces, along with 93,000 soldiers, surrendered before the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh, marking the most substantial military surrender post World War II.

