American Nuclear Society Applauds California PUC Decision To Extend Life Of Diablo Canyon

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Statement from 2023-24 American Nuclear Society (ANS) President Kenneth Petersen on the California Public Utilities Commission's December 14 decision to extend operations of Diablo Canyon Power Plant for an additional five years:

"The American Nuclear Society applauds the decision by the California Public Utilities Commission to extend the operations of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant through 2030.

The California PUC commissioners made the right choice in preserving California's largest and most reliable clean energy source, Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Keeping California's lights on requires keeping Diablo Canyon online.

Extending plant operations of Diablo Canyon beyond 2025 will safeguard California's clean energy transition by shoring up California's power grid with an always-on and affordable source of dispatchable clean baseload electricity, generated by nuclear energy.

We thank California's state policymakers, including the PUC and Gov. Newsom, for their leadership in preserving Diablo Canyon's zero-carbon energy. We also want to thank and congratulate Diablo Canyon's allies, grassroots supporters, and local California ANS members for their hard work and success in saving Diablo Canyon."

About Established in 1954, the American Nuclear Society (ANS) is an international professional organization of engineers, scientists, technologists, teachers, and healthcare providers devoted to the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology. Its more than 10,000 members represent government, academia, research laboratories, medical facilities, and private industry. ANS's mission is to advance, foster, and spur the development and application of nuclear science, engineering, and technology to benefit society.

