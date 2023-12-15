Flash News: OKX To Introduce New Limit Price Rules For Spot And Margin Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of December 16, 2023.

OKX to Introduce New Limit Price Rules for Spot and Margin Trading OKX today announced that it will introduce new limit price rules for spot and margin trading, effective January 3, 2024. The following limit price rules will apply to all spot and margin trades with spot indices:



Time Highest price limit Lowest price limit Within 10 minutes of spot/margin listing No limit No limit 10 minutes after spot/margin listing Highest price limit = Min [Max (Index, Index × (1 + y%) + Average premium in last 2 minutes), Index × (1 + z%)] Lowest price limit = Max [Min (Index, Index × (1 – y%) + Average premium in last 2 minutes), Index × (1 – z%)]



Users are advised to refer to the OKX Spot Trading Rules and the OKX API Guide for further details.

For more information, please read this site announcement .

