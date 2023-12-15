Lottery Draw Moved For National Day Of Mourning

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The National Charity Lottery reported that the draw for Wednesday, December 20, 2023, will be played on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at its regular time at 3 p.m.

This is because December 20 is the Day of National Mourning, in commemoration of the United States invasion of Panama in 1989.

The Lottery also reported that the electronic draws of Lotto and Pega 3 next Saturday, December 16, will be held during the presentation of the institution at the Telethon 20-30 at 8:00 pm.





On Sunday, December 24, 2023, the Gordito del Zodíaco draw; sign Sagittarius, on Friday, December 29, and the Sunday draw on December 31, 2023, will be held regularly.