Five Deaths Could Have Been Avoided During Mining Protests If State Had Acted - Ombudsman

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) There were“multiple violations” in all aspects during citizen protests over the mining issue between October and December

reports the Ombudsman, Eduardo Leblanc.

“The right to work, freedom of expression, freedom of opinion, and freedom of business was violated, in addition, we are studying freedom of association, freedom of education, health, the right to consultation, among others, which occurred in the context of the demonstrations and closures that occurred in the country,” Leblanc told the media.

The official also reported that there are still three road closures, between the areas of Colón and Coclé, close to the mine. This situation entails violations of human rights, he stressed.

According to Leblanc,“Even if it was an organization or union that closed the streets, the State's duty was to arrive, negotiate and achieve the opening of roads.”“We believe that this happened in a sociopolitical context and lack of response from the State,” he added.

Two aspects highlighted in the report are that there were no deaths at the hands of public security institutions; However, there were five deaths that could have been avoided“if the State had attended to the prompt opening of the streets through a commission or an interlocutor,” said Leblanc.

The Ombudsman's Office is also waiting for a report from the University of Panama on the expired tear gas that was used in the protests, and the cases of the three people who lost their sight and it was probably because of the pellets. This is something that investigations must determine, he noted.

Finally, the Ombudsman called on all citizens to continue working for peace.“2024 is a very turbulent year, it is a political year and we must continue working for Panama,” he stressed.

The statements occurred in the middle of an activity where a thematic report was presented on the human rights situation of people with HIV and the populations at highest risk.



