Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Targeting New And More Lucrative Global Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is exploring the impact of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology on the oral performance of GLP-1 drugs for the treatment of diabetes and weight loss.“The move could help Lexaria carve out an important market share for an industry that is projected to bring in between $150 billion and $200 billion a year. Given the positive results the company has achieved so far in its diabetes and hypertension clinical studies, Lexaria is optimistic that its foray into GLP-1 drugs will yield positive results and open up its technology to new and more lucrative global markets... GLP-1 agonists work by mimicking the effects of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1, allowing for the regulation of blood sugar levels and appetite. As a by-product, these drugs have also been linked to weight loss, hence the overall warm reception the drugs have received and the overall uptick in their demand. Lexaria looks to tap into this growing demand, leveraging its DehydraTECH technology to further improve the oral performance of GLP-1 drugs for diabetes treatment and weight loss,” a recent article reads.“With DehydraTECH, Lexaria looks to make GLP-1 drugs more effective with reduced side effects and even more accessible to people with diabetes. It also looks to help drive up the uptake of oral GLP-1 agonists, mainly since they are less intrusive and less painful than injectable alternatives.”

To view the full article, visit

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN