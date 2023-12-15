420 With CNW - Ohio GOP Lawmakers Propose Banning Cannabis Home Grow In Major Changes To Measure

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Republican lawmakers from Ohio are proposing a slew of amendments that would

cause significant changes

to the state's voter-approved cannabis legalization measure. With the new legislation

taking effect last Thursday , GOP lawmakers are looking to implement changes such as banning home-cannabis cultivation, increasing cannabis taxes and adjusting how the state distributes marijuana taxes.

Titled Issue 2 , the recreational cannabis legalization measure was passed by Ohio voters last month and is subject to amendments by the legislature. The measure is currently in committee and has already been subject to many attempted changes. This includes a proposal to ban voter-approved home-cultivation...

