Investornewsbreaks Mountain Top Properties Inc.'S (MTPP) Subsidiary Partners To Revolutionize Exclusive Hamptons Real Estate Market

subsidiary Mountain Top Realty Inc., the managing partner of the company's maiden real estate fund focused on residential redevelopment within the Hamptons' exclusive beachfront communities, has partnered with On Site Builder Construction Co. Inc., as its design partner.“Helmed by Joseph Kelley, On Site Builder Construction has gained a well-earned reputation for building some of the Hamptons' highest quality homes over the past four decades, spanning a broad plethora of architectural styles – ranging from classic homes through to ultra-modern, glass-encased seaside mansions. Having built over 60 homes in the seaside retreat, Kelley and On-Site Builder Construction hold the distinction of being the original builder for the Hampton's most expensive properties in both 2019 and 2022 – the latter at a remarkable $118,500,000 price point. Now and going forward, Mountain Top and On Site Builder Construction's partnership will seek to leverage Joseph Kelley and team's reputation and technical know-how within the market to make the shift from one-off, customized homes through to the provision of finished, turnkey properties to prospective buyers,” a recent article explains.“Through its Mountain Top Capital Fund, Mountain Top Realty has sought to raise $75 million to acquire, renovate and remarket homes in the Hamptons...”



Mountain Top Properties is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in Sag Harbor, New York. For more information, visit the company's website at

