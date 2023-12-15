Education City Stadium Packed As 'Stand With Palestine' Initiative Raises Qr20mn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The residents of Qatar – from young to old – turned out in large numbers at the Education City Stadium to show solidarity with the people of Palestine at the“Stand with Palestine” event yesterday. The charitable initiative – launched by students of Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of QF's Pre-University Education, raised approximately QR20mn to support Palestinian people.
The highlight of the event was a football match, in which QAD and Palestinian school students, played alongside local and international players and media personalities with the teams divided as – Qatar and Palestine. Proceeds from the ticket sales of the match will go towards supporting relief efforts for Palestinians.
The initiative also included a variety of events, activities, and performances. It began with a musical act with a Palestinian theme performed by artists Nasser al-Kubaisi, Dana al-Meer, Nesma Emad, and Hala al-Imadi, presenting the songs“Palestine is Arab” and“My Homeland”. It also featured a display of
illuminated drones, and prize draws during half time of the match.
Pictures: Shaji Kayamkulam
