ClaimsFiler reminds investors that they have until January 8, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC ), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between February 9, 2022 and October 30, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

FMC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.



On September 7, 2023, Blue Orca Capital reported that the Company had made a series of false statements about the status of patent protections for its flagship products following legal defeats in India, China, and Brazil, that allowed competitors to launch competing generic products at much lower prices. On this news, the price of FMC's shares dropped more than 7.4%, to close at $76.10 per share, representing approximately $630 million in investor losses, on high trading volume.

Then, on October 23, 2023, the Company disclosed further cuts to its Q3 2023 outlook and guidance for revenues for Q4 and FY 2024, projecting earnings well below analysts' expectations, citing substantially lower sales volumes in Latin America. On this news, the price of FMC's shares plummeted by $8.83 per share, or 12.18%, to close at $58.12 per share.

The case is Heeg v. FMC Corporation, et al., 23-cv-4938. A subsequent case expanded the class period, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. FMC Corporation, et al., 23-cv-4842.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

