Vistara Welcomes Its 50Th A320 Neo

Vistara welcomes its 50th Airbus A320neo to its young, modern fleet. With this latest addition, Vistara now has a total of 66 aircraft, including 50 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

In line with the focus to expand its domestic and international footprint, Vistara is on course to have 70 aircraft by the end of FY2024, thereby providing better connectivity and a wider network to its customers. Vistara currently operates over 300 daily flights, connecting 32 domestic and 18 international destinations.

Vistara's fleet is not just one of the youngest in the industry but has also been recognised for its overall inflight experience which is at par with some of the biggest and best airlines in the world. The airline has always focussed on investment in modern aircraft with cutting edge technology and fuel-efficient engines. Vistara has also been recognised with

ch-aviation Asia's 3rd Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award 2023, for the second consecutive year, which is a testament to its efforts in this area.

Vistara is India's highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several 'Best Airline' awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World's Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named '16th Best Airline' globally while also being recognised as the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' for the third time in a row, 'Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia' for the fifth consecutive year, 'Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia' for the third time in a row and 'Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia' for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax.

