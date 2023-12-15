Akasa Air Starts Port Blair Flights

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai : Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air on Friday announced that the airline has commenced operations from Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, operating daily through flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai, with no change of aircraft required.

According to the airline, the inaugural flight departed on Friday from Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair at 10:35 am and arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 02:50 pm, with a stop at Chennai International Airport in Chennai at 01:00 pm.

Passengers can book their tickets via the airlines' official website, apps or via travel agents.

Amid uptick in travel demand to Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the past decade, the airline aims

to offer enhanced accessibility and affordable connectivity to the islands in tune with government's efforts to bolster trade and tourism in the island state.

We are excited to bring the Akasa experience to Port Blair, one of the most exotic holiday destinations in the country. Akasa Air is committed to offer a distinguished flying experience to its customers including multiple industry-first, customer-friendly products, and services such as Café Akasa, and Pets on Akasa," said Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air.

The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft boasts to have seats that provide ample legroom and come with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, which enables passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go; café Akasa, offers festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha.

The airline also allows pets on board: in the cabin or carry them in cargo based on their size.

Launched in August 2022, Akasa Air says it has served over 6.3 million passengers and connects with 17 cities across India, latest being Port Blair.





