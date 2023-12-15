(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (US EMBASSY) – As part of the United States' and Guyana's continuing military-to-military partnership, December 5-7, United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), Florida Air National Guard, and interagency personnel met with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to assess its military communications network and to discuss emerging threats in the cyber and 5G domains.

The participants discussed how the GDF has made significant progress in implementing recommendations from the assessment to improve their cyber security posture.

The US representatives and GDF reaffirmed their mutual commitment to collaborate on countering threats in the cyber domain and discussed how the next engagement can build on the success of this week's conference. The meeting was built on the baseline cyber assessment conducted in March 2023.

Following USSOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Laura Richardson's visit to Guyana in July 2023, the United States and Guyana agreed to increase cooperation in the cyber domain.





The post US SOUTHCOM – Guyana Defence Force increases cooperation in Cyber Domain appeared first on Caribbean News Global .