Brazil To Host COP-30

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

UAE / BRAZIL – The Brazilian foreign ministry on Monday, 11 December 2023 announced that Brazil has been officially confirmed as the host country for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2025 (COP-30).

The event will take place between 10 and 21 November 2025. It will be the first time that the Amazon, an essential biome for combating climate change, will host a UNFCCC COP.

The decision was taken by consensus at the COP-28 plenary session of COP 28, in Dubai. Following the decision, the minister for the environment and climate change and head of the Brazilian delegation, Marina Silva, formally announced that COP 30 will be held in the city of Belém do Pará .

According to Silva, this will be the first time that a biome considered important to combat the effects of global warming will host a United Nations (UN) event.

“The Amazon shows us the way, with its immense biodiversity and huge territory threatened by climate change. It reminds us how intertwined the three Rio Conventions are in their challenges, but also in the synergistic solutions they encompass. Holding COP 30 in the heart of the forest is a powerful reminder of our responsibility to keep the planet within our 1.5°C target ,” affirmed Silva.

Last week, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva participated in a discussion on climate change and emphasised the importance of the Amazon.

“I have said that there is no other country in the world that can offer the planet as many and diverse sources of clean energy as Brazil. This is impressive. We believe that in the 21st century, Brazil has the opportunity to bring about an economic revolution thanks to the so-called green economy,” Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil.

“The application to host COP-30 in Belem was approved by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in May 2023,” the ministry said in a statement.

– Full speech by Minister Marina Silv .

The post Brazil to host COP-30 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .