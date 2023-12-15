Ex-Trump Lawyer Ordered To Pay $148Mn For Defaming Poll Workers

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Dec 16 (IANS) A federal jury has ordered Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer of Donald Trump, to pay more than $148 million to two women poll workers over false claims that they tampered with votes in 2020.
The eight-member panel on Friday awarded Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss about $16 million apiece for claims that Giuliani defamed them, as well as $20 million apiece for the emotional distress they experienced after Giuliani's allegations were followed by a deluge of threats, harassment and professional consequences, Politico reported.
The verdict came after a four-day trial to determine the penalty.
Freeman and Moss had originally sought between $15m and $43m in damages from Giuliani.
Reacting to the verdict, Giuliani said he don't regret "a damn thing".
