Americas Smartphone Tariff Tracker And Analysis 2023: Prices For Consumer And Business Post And Prepaid Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Americas Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Pricing is used as one of the key
differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. Keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.
The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across the Americas region since 2010 and has been updating it every quarter since.
Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 400+ price plans covered.
Key information collected and provided in the excel spreadsheet include:
Name of operator Effective/Verified Date Type of customer (Consumer, Youth, Senior, etc) Type of subscription (Postpaid/Prepaid, Hybrid) Contract term for Postpaid plans(m-t-m, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans) Validity for prepaid plans Name of Plan Cost in local currencies and Euro (inclusive and exclusive of tax) Inclusive allowances such as Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, roaming VAS, others, a separate column for each of these) Charges (per min, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 Mbyte of Data Tax rate Comments (these relate to the price plan and provide additional information such as add-on details)
In this continuously updated service - every quarter - based on a survey of providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.
The database also highlights key changes announced by operators since the previous update which are easily identifiable as marked in red.
Geographical coverage (mobile network operators) end of June 2023:
Argentina Claro Argentina Movistar Barbados Digicel Bolivia Entel Brazil Claro Brazil Vivo Brazil TIM Canada Rogers Chile Claro Chile Movistar Colombia Movistar Colombia Claro El Salvador Movistar Guatemala Claro Jamaica Digicel Mexico Telcel Paraguay Claro Peru Claro Peru Movistar Trinidad Digicel Uruguay Movistar USA AT&T Wireless USA Verizon USA T-Mobile
Key highlights of the database include:
Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison Each plan provides details such as the cost and allowances that come with it. All the data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red. Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes Researched by a multi-lingual team Enquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24 years of experience in telecoms pricing
Subscription includes
4 Updates per annum Summary report with each update FREE Enquiry Service
Who should subscribe to this service
Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries Telecommunication operators Software and equipment vendors Consultancies Investors, Venture Capital companies and Financial Institutions
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
AT&T Wireless Claro Digicel Entel Movistar Rogers T-Mobile USA Telcel TIM Verizon Vivo
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: g
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN15122023003732001241ID1107605743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.