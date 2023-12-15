Pope Mentions Children Killed In Ukraine, Gaza And Yemen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pope Francis, meeting with the youngest members of the 'Catholic Action' religious movement on Friday, December 15, mentioned the children who died because of wars in the world, including in Ukraine.

This is reported by Vatican news , Ukrinform reported.

The Pope mentioned the children who died in Ukraine, Gaza and Yemen.

"The memory of them encourages us to be a light to the world, to touch the hearts of many people, especially those who can stop the whirlwind of violence," the Pope said.

According to Reuters , the Pope, speaking about the number of children killed, said that it was "unbelievable, but it is a reality."

"Do you know how many children died in Gaza in this last war? More than 3,000. And in Ukraine - more than 500, and in Yemen, during the years of war, thousands," the Pope said.

According to the UN children's agency UNICEF, more than 5,000 children were killed and thousands more injured in the Gaza Strip.

Five morereturn to Ukraine from Russian occupation

As reported, in Ukraine, as of the morning of December 5, 512 children were killed and 1,152 others were injured as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.