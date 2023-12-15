(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tatyana Moshchenkov Recognized by Jeremy McGilvrey Agency For Five Years With The ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Award

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Jeremy McGilvrey Agency proudly celebrates its five-year anniversary of being honored with the ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Award, a significant distinction in the realm of digital marketing for earning over $1,000,000 in a sales funnel. As the agency reflects on this half-decade milestone, Tatyana Moshchenkov , the esteemed President of Operations, stands out as a pivotal figure in this achievement.







Tatyana Moshchenkov Recognized by Jeremy McGilvrey Agency For Five Years With The ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Award

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Award is more than just a recognition of financial success. It showcases a company's expertise in creating, executing and managing effective sales funnels that drive tangible results for clients. The sustained success and reputation that Jeremy McGilvrey Agency holds today is a testament to Moshchenkov's unwavering commitment, strategic thinking, and deep technical expertise.

Jeremy McGilvrey, founder of the agency, remarked, "Our journey with ClickFunnels has been marked by innovation, growth, and a laser focus on creating conversion-driven strategies. Tatyana's commitment to excellence and her unmatched expertise have been crucial in driving our vision and achieving consistent results for our clients."

The collaboration between Moshchenkov and the rest of the Jeremy McGilvrey team has been harmonious. Under her leadership, the agency has fine-tuned its strategies, continually adapted to the changing digital landscape, and ensured that clients' websites and sales funnels are optimized for the best results.

Through Moshchenkov's hands-on leadership and profound expertise in the industry, the agency consistently reinforces its esteemed reputation as a world-class leader in sales funnels within the ClickFunnels community.

As the digital marketing world continues to evolve at a rapid pace, having leaders like Moshchenkov at the helm ensures that Jeremy McGilvrey Agency remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering value to its clients and staying ahead of industry trends.

Looking ahead, the agency remains committed to upholding the standards of excellence that have been reinforced and elevated over the past five years. With a unique blend of expertise, innovation, and dedication, Jeremy McGilvrey Agency is set to achieve even greater milestones in the digital marketing space.

For a closer look at the agency's journey and its comprehensive range of services, visit: .

Media Contact:

Contact: Jeremy McGilvrey

Address: 1 Riverway Ste. 1724, Houston, TX 77056

Phone: (800) 746-1522

Email: ...

Website/URL:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit