Delta Partners With 15 Team USA Athlete Ambassadors On The Road To Paris 2024

ATLANTA, USA, (DELTA News Hub) – Delta Air Lines is getting ready for competition, announcing its roster of Team USA athlete ambassadors for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. These athletes will team up with the global airline on the road to Paris, working alongside Delta to chase their dreams.

Delta and Team USA have a shared drive to be the best in their field and these athletes embody the unrelenting perseverance and resiliency it takes to be on top. Much like Delta's people – who work every day to provide gold-medal worthy service to our customers – our Team USA athlete ambassadors bring the best of themselves to represent the U.S. on the world's biggest stage.

“It is an exciting time as the world prepares for competition next summer, and in just a few months Delta will carry these athlete ambassadors along with the rest of Team USA to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 – connecting the world through sport and competition,” said Delta chief marketing officer Alicia Tillman.“Each of these athletes personifies what Delta and our people stand for, and we are proud to support them as they keep climbing toward their gold medal dreams.”

Delta's Team USA athlete ambassadors include US Olympians and Paralympians, an Olympic hopeful and gold-medal winning legends, who will support the Games next year as spectators – some for the first time. These athletes represent legacy sports including track and field and swimming, as well as emerging sports such as skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing. Collectively, the group holds 32 gold, 19 silver and nine bronze medals across the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“It is so exciting to be on the road to my second Olympic Games with Delta as my partner. As an athlete who competes in a relatively new Olympic sport, I know how important it is to continue expanding the audience and interest around sport climbing,” said Brooke Raboutou, US Olympian.“As I prepare for Paris next summer, working with Delta is an honor, and I am focusing on one step – and climb – at a time to reach my goal.”

Delta will once again welcome familiar faces to our athlete ambassador team with U.S. Paralympians Oksana Masters and Mallory Weggemann. Masters, a US Paralympian who competes in both summer and winter editions of the Games, partnered with Delta for the Beijing Games and will return as an athlete ambassador as she aims to medal at her seventh Paralympic Games in Paris. Weggemann – a longtime partner of Delta and a member of our advisory board on disability – will continue her partnership with the airline, representing the brand at the Games and in her role as an advocate for accessibility in travel.

“For years Delta has empowered me to keep climbing, both in and out of the pool, and to have them part of this journey as I prepare for what I hope to be my 4th Paralympic Games and first as a mama is an absolute honour,” said Mallory Weggemann, a five-time US Paralympic Medalist.“I cannot wait to see the heights they will help carry not just myself, but all of Team USA.”

Delta will partner with the full roster of athlete ambassadors on employee engagement opportunities, customer activations and marketing materials. The athletes will appear in commercials, digital ads, social media and more on behalf of the brand.

