(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EH) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired EHang securities between January 20, 2022 and November 6, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until February 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it is partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

