NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SCYNEXIS, Inc. ("SCYNEXIS" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: SCYX) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SCYNEXIS securities between March 31, 2023 and September 22, 2023, both dates inclusive (the"Class Period").



On September 25, 2023, before the market opened, the Company reported that, following a recent review of the manufacturing process and equipment at the vendor that manufactures the ibrexafungerp drug substance, the Company became aware of potential cross contamination of ibrexafungerp with a non-antibacterial beta-lactam drug substance. As the Company explained,“[c]urrent FDA guidance recommends segregating the manufacture of beta-lactam compounds from other compounds since beta-lactam compounds have the potential to act as sensitizing agents that may trigger hypersensitivity or an allergic reaction in some people.” The Company therefore declared it would conduct a recall of BREXAFEMME from the market and place a temporary hold on clinical studies of ibrexafungerp, including a Phase 3 clinical study, until a mitigation strategy and a resupply plan are determined.

On this news, the Company's shares fell $1.13, or 34.14%, to close at $2.18 per share on September 25, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline the next trading day by 11.47% to close at $1.93 per share on September 26, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the equipment used to manufacture ibrexafungerp was also used to manufacture a non-antibacterial beta-lactam drug substance, presenting a risk of cross-contamination; (2) that the Company did not have effective internal controls and procedures, as well as adequate internal oversight policies to ensure that its vendor complied with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP); (3) that, due to the substantial risk of cross-contamination, Scynexis was reasonably likely to recall its ibrexafungerp tablets and halt its clinical studies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

