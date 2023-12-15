Allen Hires Pearl As New Football Coach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allen University President Dr. McNealey and Allen's new Football Coach Cedrick Pearl

From left to right: Allen University Athletic Director Jasher Cox, Football Coach Cedrick Pearl, Allen University President Dr. Ernest McNealey and Allen University Chair of the Board, Bishop Samuel Greene

Allen University Director of Athletics Jasher Cox has announced the appointment of Cedric Pearl as the new Allen Football Head Coach

- AD Cox

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allen University Director of Athletics Jasher Cox has announced the appointment of Cedric Pearl as the new Head Coach of the Yellow Jacket Football program on Friday.

"I am delighted to announce the arrival of Cedric Pearl as our new head football coach," said AD Cox. "His ability to connect with recruits, his passion and love for his players and his alignment with our vision and values are among the many reasons he has been selected to lead our program. We eagerly anticipate an exciting era under Coach Pearl's leadership."

"I commend AD Cox for his tireless effort to identify the best fit for the football team and the university," commented President Ernest McNealey on the coaching selection. "Coach Pearl was one of only a few prospects presented to me for consideration and prior to the conclusion of the interview, it was abundantly clear that the AD had found the right coach. We welcome Coach Pearl and his wife to the AU Family and look forward to a successful tenure."

"It is with great honor that I accept the Head Football Coach position here at Allen University," said Coach Pearl. "I would like to thank the Board of Trustees, President McNealey, and AD Jasher Cox for this opportunity. Yellow Jacket Nation, Lets Swarm!"

Before coming to Allen, Pearl served as the Defensive Line coach at Alabama A&M University, an FCS Div. I program, where he helped lead the team to 7 SWAC wins and 9 overall wins over the past two seasons.

Before AAMU, Pearl previously served as the head coach at fellow SIAC institution Central State University in Ohio for the past six seasons (2014-2019). He took over the program with only 11 scholarships and just 9 wins in the previous 5 seasons. But in his first two seasons they went on to win 9 games and had the number 1 ranked defense in the SIAC. In 2015, he was awarded as the Coach of the Year for Central State Athletics for achieving the first .500 season or better since football returned in 2005. He led the team to two 5-win .500 seasons and totaled 14 SIAC wins. Under Pearl, the Marauders recorded a 5-5 overall mark in 2018 and a second-place finish in the SIAC West Division - the best finish since CSU joined the SIAC. In addition, Pearl and his staff developed 11 All-Conference selections, 6 Super Region selections and 1 AFCA All-American. He also received the Coach of the Year award again in 2018 while graduating over 85% of his student-athletes.



Coach Pearl came to Central State after 13 seasons as an assistant at Alabama A&M University from 2003-2014 while also serving as the interim head coach at AAMU in 2014. During his tenure at Alabama A&M as the offensive line and offensive coordinator, the program won 5 SWAC Eastern Division titles including a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship in 2006 while his offense led the SWAC in scoring and total offense in 2007.

He also had the opportunity to coach in six championship games including 5 in the SWAC as well as one in 2021 as the offensive coordinator with Miles College in the SIAC championship when Miles won the SIAC West Division with a 6-2 conference mark.

Before heading to AAMU as an assistant, Pearl served as the Offensive Line Coach at fellow SIAC member, Morehouse College (Ga.) for two seasons in 2001 and 2002 and had two 1st TEAM All-SIAC Selections on the Offensive Line.

Pearl's coaching career began as a graduate assistant for Tuskegee in 1993, joining the staff full time in 1994 as the offensive line coach. After three seasons with the Tigers, Pearl headed to Morris Brown College as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 1996-2000. In 1996, Pearl helped the MBC defense lead the SIAC in defensive scoring. He spent 5 seasons with the Wolverines before joining the coaching staff at Morehouse.

Pearl played collegiately at Tuskegee University. He earned his B.A. in Social Work in 1992 and earned a Master's in Education in Counseling and Student Development in 1995. As a member of the Golden Tiger football team, Pearl was a three-time All-SIAC selection with an Honorable Mention in 1989, a second team selection in 1990, and a First Team selection in 1991. In 2020, Pearl was inducted into the Tuskegee University Hall of Fame.

A member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, Pearl served as an intern under NFL head coaches Herman Edwards and Art Shell during the summers of 2005 and 2006. He also completed a coaching internship with the Oakland Raiders prior to the 2006 season and the NY Jets in 2005. Pearl received the 2006 Most Outstanding Coach of the Year Golden Torch award as well from the Huntsville Athletic Booster Club which honors professionals for achievements in their specific fields.

Coach Pearl and his wife Danita have a daughter, Shanice Adams.

Troy Baranik

Allen University

+1 803-376-5890

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other