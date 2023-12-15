Ukrainian Farmers Harvest Over 78M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 14, Ukrainian farmers harvested 78.3 million tons of new crops, including 57.6 million tons of grain and 20.7 million tons of oilseeds.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Ukraine has already completed the harvest of all crops except corn. Grain and leguminous crops were harvested on 10.5 million hectares with a yield of 55 centners per hectare (c/ha). Corn was harvested at 27.4 million tons from 3.6 million hectares (88% of the sown area) with a yield of 77 c/ha.

The country harvested 22.5 million tons of wheat from 4.7 million hectares (yield, 47.9 c/ha), 5.9 million tons of barley from more than 1.5 million hectares (yield, 39.3 c/ha), and 399,500 tons of peas from 154,400 hectares (yield, 25.9 c/ha).

207,400 tons of buckwheat were harvested from 139,700 ha (yield, 14.8 c/ha). 180,000 tons of millet was harvested from 79,500 hectares (yield, 22.6 c/ha). 1.0 million tons of other grains and pulses were harvested from 340,100 hectares.

Ukraine harvested oilseeds on 8.2 million hectares. As of December 14, 11.9 million tons of sunflower seeds were harvested from over 5.0 million hectares (yield, 23.8 c/ha). Soybeans were harvested in the amount of 4.8 million tons from more than 1.8 million hectares (yield, 26.5 c/ha). 4.0 million tons of rapeseed were harvested from 1.4 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha).

In addition, Ukraine has already harvested more than 11.8 million tons of sugar beet from 248,000 hectares with a yield of 476.9 c/ha.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine raised the forecast of gross production of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 to 81.3 million tons.