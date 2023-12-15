               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish Army Neutralizes Seven Terrorists In Northern Iraq


12/15/2023 8:07:42 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Turkish Armed Forces neutralize five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the terrorists were eliminated in the area of Penche-Kilit operation with the help of a UAV.

The ministry reported that seven terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq total in one day.

