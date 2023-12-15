Turkish Army Neutralizes Seven Terrorists In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Turkish Armed
Forces neutralize five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye's
Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.
According to the information, the terrorists were eliminated in
the area of Penche-Kilit operation with the help of a UAV.
The ministry reported that seven terrorists were neutralized in
northern Iraq total in one day.
