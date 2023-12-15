Occupation Targets Journalists To Kill Truth, Cover Up Its Heinous Crimes - Jordan Press Association

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- The Jordan Press Association (JPA) condemned the Israeli occupation foreces' targeting of Al Jazeera TV Channel's journalists which resulted in the killing of its cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and injuring correspondent, Wael Al-Dahdoh.The association said, in a statement on Friday, "We will work to pursue it before international courts in collaboration with all of the free people of the world, including jurists and others. The occupation must pay a heavy price for its ongoing and systematic crimes against women, children, and journalists."JPA's President Rakan Al-Saaydeh stressed that "All humanitarian principles, international laws, and agreements forbid exposing journalists while they are in line of duty. But the Israeli occupation is a criminal with the lowest standards of humanity. Its hands are stained with the blood of innocent people in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, and it does not want anyone to expose the horrible crimes it commits against women, children, and the defenseless there."Al-Saaydeh urged international organizations dedicated to human rights, journalism, and media to take immediate action to safeguard journalists working in Gaza, who are being attacked by Israeli occupation forces and subjected to torture, murder, and arrest.He issued a call to action for the press unions as well as all Arab and worldwide professional groups and unions of journalists to oppose this crime, denounce it unequivocally, and summon an urgent meeting to decide on a course of action against the crimes of the occupation.