Russians Attack Sumy Region With Artillery, Unguided Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 15, 2023, Russian troops launched 11 attacks on the Sumy region, namely with artillery, unguided air-to-surface missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and mortars.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Forty-one explosions were recorded. The enemy shelling affected such communities as Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda and Znob-Novhorodske,” the report states.

In particular, Russian invaders struck the Bilopillia community with mortars (13 explosions) and artillery (seven explosions). The enemy also fired unguided air-to-surface missiles from helicopters (10 explosions).

The Nova Sloboda community came under enemy artillery fire (five explosions).

Russians also used drones to drop three explosive items on the Krasnopillia community (three explosions), and struck the Znob-Novhorodske community with three mortar bombs.