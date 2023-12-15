Ukraine At UN: Russian Pmcs Dangerous To Entire World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Different Russian private military formations, which are used by the Kremlin in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine, pose a threat to the entire world.

The relevant statement was made by Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Hayovyshyn expressed concern about the actions of Russian private military companies (PMCs) in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which actively involve people with a criminal past and use weapons that are not subject to any control mechanisms, including those within Russia.

Hayovyshyn pointed out that such military formations also operate in other continents. Thus, the threat of illegal arms trade arising from their activities is very serious and should be considered by the UN Security Council and relevant international mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Ukraine uses the West-supplied weapons to exercise the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Hayovyshyn emphasized.

The Ukrainian side created transparent mechanisms for tracking the use of weapons and ammunition received from international partners to strengthen Ukraine's defense and security capabilities, which are needed to respond to Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.