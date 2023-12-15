Ukraine's Air Force Warns Of Enemy Drones Approaching Kyiv, Cherkasy Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air raid sirens have triggered in the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, as several groups of Russian combat drones are approaching there.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Several groups [of enemy combat drones – Ed.] are in the Poltava region's Lubny district, flying towards the west (Kyiv/Cherkasy regions),” the report states.

Another group of Russian drones was also detected in the Chernihiv region.

A reminder that Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated earlier that the deteriorating weather conditions complicate the work of mobile fire teams , but the Ukrainian military manage to destroy enemy targets in the sky.

